Mumbai: Amar Mahal Junction flyover closed due to damage; leads to traffic woes



The Amar Mahal junction flyover. File pic

The Thane-bound arm of the Amar Mahal Junction flyover has been shut on Monday, after some of it's joints were found to be damaged. This has caused a long traffic snarl on the Eastern Express Highway, inconveniencing motorists in the process.

Also read: How BMC plans to end nightmarish traffic jams at Amar Mahal junction

According to a report by The Times of India, the Public Works Department (PWD) has enlisted the aid of IIT Bombay (IIT-B) in order to formulate a repair strategy.

The Amar Mahal junction flyover has a unique design. It is a bridge mounted on a steel structure. The damaged portion has been provided with a support structure by the PWD to avoid a cave in.

Following the closure, there was a traffic jam on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR). Traffic woes went up to Vikhroli on the north side and Kurla on the south.

PWD officials say that motorists would require to take a slight left to bypass the damaged portion and that the east-west (Ghatkopar-Chembur) traffic under the bridge has been halted. PWD workers have also started laying asphalt on both sides of the road. This would facilitate the passes under the flyover to divert the traffic.

Additional traffic cops have been deployed on Tuesday for improved traffic management.

Meanwhile, researchers at IIT-B are studying the damage by preparing a computer simulation using sophisticated computer technology through which they could determine the root cause of the problem. The study will determine how the Amar Mahal junction flyover sustained damage after being subjected to vehicular loads over the years.