Mumbai: Amboli cops search for biker who flung constable in the air

An unknown biker rammed into a traffic constable near Lokhandwala Complex around 1 am today, resulting in the policeman sustaining head and leg injuries. The traffic police have registered a case in Amboli police station against an unknown person.

The DN Nagar division of the traffic police had set up nakabandi near Lokhandwala Complex. Around 1 am, a biker came speeding towards the area. Even after constable Vinayak Zawre (36) signalled the motorcyclist to slow down, he didn't. "The biker rammed into Zawre with full force," said a traffic policeman. “The impact was such that the constable was flung in the air, somersaulting thrice and then falling on the ground.”

After the biker sped away, Zawre’s colleagues took him to RN Cooper Hospital in Juhu.

Zawre sustained injuries to his head. He was allowed to go after being kept under observation for an hour.