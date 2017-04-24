Mumbai: ANC nabs Nigerian cocaine dealer named 'Goodnews' in Lokhandwala



It was a Saturday of good news for the Anti-Narcotics Cell, after officers nabbed a cocaine-dealing Nigerian named Goodnews Peter Ubadi outside a cafe in Lokhandwala and recovered cocaine worth Rs 2 lakh from him.

Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police, ANC, told mid-day, "We got a tip-off about this man, after which we laid a trap and arrested him. He was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till April 27."

According to ANC sources, Ubadi is only a delivery boy, while the kingpin is someone else. ANC has recovered 44 grams of cocaine worth Rs 2,20,000 from him.

Modus operandi

ANC sources said the accused mostly came on Saturday night to deliver drugs. He was part of a ring in which the kingpin sent different delivery boys to the Lokhandwala cafe every Saturday night. They were given codes to match the ones given to customers. The drug would be handed over once the codes were exchanged.

Sources said, "There was no dealing in cash. Goodnews had been given the responsibility to only deliver the drugs. They might be taking money through some other channel, which we are verifying."

Chased around

It wasn't easy to nab Goodnews, though. He was caught after a 20-minute chase, during which a staffer received minor injuries.

Another peddler had given the police a slip three months ago, but not before injuring a police officer with a knife.

"These people used to travel in taxis or autos. Generally, they didn't get down from the vehicle, and whenever they got a hint about us, they escaped from the spot," said an officer.