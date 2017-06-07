Mumbai: Andheri school trustee to be questioned in rape case soon



Representational picture

The co-founder of an Andheri-based school, who was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old student, is expected to return to the city in the last week of June, when the MIDC police will record his statement. The accused is a French national who has been living in the city for over 25 years, and is married to an Indian national with whom he has two children. He is currently out of the country for a field trip that the school organises for senior students each year.

mid-day had reported yesterday that the toddler's parents lodged an FIR against the school's co-founder as well as the girl's class teacher, who allegedly remained mum despite being aware of the abuse.

On Tuesday, the police summoned the school teachers and administrators and recorded the statements of three people, said sources.

"The school is aware of the complaint that has been filed with the police and we are providing complete cooperation for the investigation. The school does not believe that the allegations are true, as children's safety is of paramount importance to us at this institution. It is the parents' faith in us that has brought us to this level after a 17-year journey. Let us wait for truth to come out," said the school principal.

The school is expected to reopen today, after which the police will continue to record statements of more officials, as well as the student's class teacher, who was named as a co-accused.

Sources added, "We are waiting for the medical report of the survivor, which is to be handed over to us on Wednesday. The medical report will be crucial evidence in the matter, after which we will once again record the statement of the parents of the student."

Inputs by Pallavi Smart