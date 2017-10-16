The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered an FIR against Bollywood singers Ankit Tiwari, Akruti Kakkar and Shilpa Rao on a complaint filed by a U.S. based event management firm for alleged cheating.

The three singers have been booked under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code.

It is reported that the firm paid Rs. 30 lakh to Tiwari's company 'Brotherhood Entertainment' to perform at a show two years ago, but the singers failed to do so and also did not return the money.

The police have summoned the three singers for questioning.

For the unversed, under Section 406 of the IPC, whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.