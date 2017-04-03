Mumbai: Anonymous caller fools cops with bomb scare call



Representational Image

April Fools' Day might be a fun affair for this anonymous caller, but it turned out to be a serious one for the Mumbai cops. The city police, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were back on their toes after the police control room received a bomb scare call on Saturday night. The caller informed them that two employees of a Dharavi-based leather shop Shaheena leather factory were planning to plant a bomb at Parel railway station on April 2.

According to police, the caller told them that around 5pm on Sunday there would be a blast at the station. He also provided two cell phone numbers, which he had overheard while the workers were discussing the plan. The duo was talking to a person called Kadir over phone.

On receiving the call, the officers at the police control room immediately informed the ATS, RPF, Government Railway Police and the local police station at Dharavi. Thereafter, a team of officers from the different departments scanned the station. Meanwhile, the Dharavi cops reached the leather factory and caught hold of the suspected workers.

A senior officer of Dharavi police station said, "The numbers that the caller had given belong to the two workers. However, after initial inquiry nothing suspicious was found about them. But we are not taking such calls lightly as many anti-social elements are targeting the railways."