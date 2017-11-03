Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell busts drug cartel, arrests two

An international drug cartel that was active in Mumbai for over 15 years was busted by the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) recently.

Officials have learnt that the drug cartel may have been bringing the drugs in from neighbouring Pakistan or Afganistan. According to ANC sources, acting on a tip-off on October 31, the ANC's Worli unit laid a trap at Sion and arrested two accused with heroin worth Rs 2 crore. The arrested accused have been identified as Gautam Singh, 55, and Bunty Ali, 23, (both arrested with 1.04 kg of heroin each, and each consignment was worth -- 1.04 crore. Both are residents of Rajasthan.

During the investigation, the police came to know that the accused used to bring drugs from a Rajasthan-based drug dealer. To deliver the drugs to Mumbai, they normally travelled in private buses. They used to travel from Rajasthan to Indore from where they would change the bus and take one to Mumbai. It was when they had arrived on a bus at Sion that the ANC nabbed them.

Cops said Singh has been active in this business for eight years and Ali for five years. Sources revealed that they are now looking for a woman who is the said to be the mastermind behind this racket and the receiver in Mumbai. The woman drug receiver is said to be a multi-millionaire and owns huge properties in south India.