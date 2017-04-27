Mumbai: Anuj Puri takes over JLL India's residential brokerage business

Former India head of JLL Anuj Puri is all set to lead a team of 200 residential brokers across eight states, as the company has decided to sell its India residential brokerage arm to him. Puri, who left the firm on February 28, has worked closely with JLL India and Asia Pacific leadership teams to complete the acquisition of Jones Lang LaSalle Residential Private Ltd (JLLR).

"With his impeccable track record in Indian real estate and his passion for the residential sector, Anuj is the best person to continue to build this business and we wish him success in future," said Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, JLL India.

CEO of JLL Asia Pacific Anthony Couse said, "JLL India has incubated the residential brokerage division over several years. Anuj has shaped it with his passion and expertise and I'm sure its success will continue."

Puri, who will lead JLLR as its chairman, said, "I'm looking forward to focusing on the exciting opportunities in India's residential sector. Initially, the business will retain the existing brand name, JLLR. Later, it will be renamed to reflect the new ownership structure."