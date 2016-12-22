Mumbai: Arnab Goswami to mediate session with CM Devendra Fadnavis at Mood-I



The talk is scheduled for December 26

For the first time, a techsavvy chief minister of Maharashtra, will interact with techsavvy youngsters from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B). And to make the session more interesting, former prime time television anchor Arnab Goswami, is going to be the mediator in this talk, to be organised during the institute’s annual cultural festival – Mood Indigo.

Mood Indigo, which is called Asia’s largest cultural festival, will be organised by the premier technology institute in its Powai campus from – December 23 to 26. The much awaited interaction with the CM is scheduled for Dec 26 and students have already started registering their questions to him on social media with #AskMahaCM tag. The best ones will be posed to the CM by the anchor. The session will be organised in association with the Action for Collective transformation as part of ‘Transform Maharashtra’. Goswami will discuss with the CM, the importance of youth in transforming the republic.

Karan Trichal, media coordinator for the festival said, “The talk is aimed at knowing how youth can participate in the development of the state through social media. While the hash-tag for this event is already popular, we are expecting a great response to other cultural activities which include performances by YouTube sensations such as – Vidya Vox and Shankar Tucker, popular Rajasthani folk singer Mami Khan, while international performers such as Vladimir Cetkar – jazz artist from New York and Blue Nipple Boy – a reggae band from Romania will be performing at the festival. Chris Cheong who is a mentalist and illusionist from Malaysia will also be performing at Mood Indigo.”

Other personalities scheduled to be present on campus for interaction with students. They include – Piyush Goyal minister of state for power, coal and renewable energy who will speak on Vision for India to be renewable energy superpower and Dr. Jayprakash Narayanan, founder of NGO Loksatta, on Aftermath of Demonetisation.