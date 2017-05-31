Sick Joke! Arthur Road Jail puts an end to prisoners' sham hospital visits

Arthur Road Jail ends prisoners' sham hospital visits and embarrassing escapes by introducing tele-medicine facility with JJ docs; 9 state prisons to connect with 6 hospitals
The tele-medicine facility at Arthur Road Jail uses the same video conferencing set-up used for deposing of accused during court proceedings. File Pic
In an attempt to clip the wings of notorious jailbirds, Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail has launched a tele-medicine facility within its premises to reduce the risk of prison breaks. The much-awaited move will prevent incidents of prisoners escaping while being ferried to hospital or meeting visitors illegally. Confirming the development, Harshad Ahirrao, Arthur Road Jail superintendent said, "The tele-medicine facility was started around a fortnight ago. Inmates can now interact with specialist doctors at the state-run JJ Hospital through video conferencing, whenever they need medical treatment."
He added, "The facility uses the same set-up, which is used by the prison for deposing of accused during court proceedings."
According to prison officials, the tele-medicine facility will also be launched at Taloja and Thane jails. The prison department plans to link all nine central prisons and 38 district prisons across the state with six state hospitals through the facility. The project was delayed for nearly two years and was implemented by additional director general (prisons) BK Upadhyay.
On an average, around three to four prisoners demand out patient department (OPD) visits daily. Earlier, if an inmate complained of a serious health issue to the resident junior doctor working at the jail, the doctor recommended a consultation with the senior doctors directly at JJ.
"The process was time consuming and expensive because we had to arrange for police escorts to ferry them to hospital," a jail official said.
Based on the symptoms shown by the patient, the senior doctor will offer instructions and a prescription to the junior doctor, said an official at Arthur Road Jail.
Earlier, notorious prisoners would use 'hospital visits' as a ruse to escape prison or meet relatives and gang members. There had been cases where prisoners have also escaped from the hospital premises. "The move will reduce the burden of the police department," Ahirrao said.
The tele-medicine project also includes a special medical equipment kit, which will enable specialist doctors at the hospital to check pulse, blood pressure, ECG, etc. of inmates. The kit will allow the junior doctor to examine the prisoner while a specialist doctor at the hospital can access the readings in real time. Each kit will cost around R6 to R7 lakh. Jail authorities are expected to procure these within two months.
Hospital visits only a ruse?
Shekhar Chandrashekhar
Master conman Shekhar Chandrashekhar, who duped over 500 Mumbaikars to the tune of R19 crore through a Ponzi scheme, would often complain of health issues while at Arthur Road Jail. During one visit to JJ, he met his actress girlfriend Leena Maria Paul, and other aides. Two years ago, he also allegedly defrauded small-time event organiser Hashim Khan of R1.75 crore, when he met him at the hospital.
Arun Gawli
Actor Arjun Rampal courted controversy when news of his alleged meeting with gangster Arun Gawli on Dece-mber 28, 2014 at JJ, emerged. Rampal, who plays the gangster in an upcoming biopic, is believed to have chatted with Gawli when the Navi Mumbai police brought him to JJ from Taloja jail for a regular medical check-up.
Trending Videos
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt from 'Rocky'
Vintage Mumbai: City's history that will leave you spellbound
Video: Ishan Khattar ignores Shahid Kapoor's warning over Jhanvi Kapoor
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments