Mumbai: Artificial pond helps save Lokhandwala lake

Over the past five years, the number of idol immersions taking place at the pond, has increased by almost 200 per cent



This year 2,550 idols have been immersed in the pond so far. Pics/Sameer Markande

An artificial pond at the Lokhandwala back road has not only made residents more sensitive towards the environment, but has also managed to give back the lake in the area its original beauty and health.

Environmental hazard

Till the pond’s construction in 2012, Lokhandwala lake was the place where most of the residents of the area as well as Oshiwara, used to immerse their Ganpati idols. The natural water body has witnessed thousands of immersions, that too at a time when majority of the idols were made of plaster of paris, making them harmful for the environment.

Also read - Mumbai: Lokhandwala gets BMC nod for bigger pond

However, in the last five years, the trend seems to have completely changed. While the number of idol immersions taking place in the lake has gone down to an all-time low, those happening at the artificial pond have increased on a year-on-year basis.

Best option

Filmmaker and activist Ashok Pandit, who along with a few others had started a campaign in 2011 to save the lake, said, “We conducted the campaign for six months because we wanted to provide an alternative place for immersions to residents. The pond was almost ready by the end of August 2012. Nearly 200 Ganpati idols were immersed in the pond that year. The following year the number reached 1,000. Today it has become the best alternative for people. The Lokhandwala lake has also inspired them to keep eco-friendly idols in their homes.”

Also read: Civic body, residents differ on artificial Lokhandwala pond's expansion size

Speaking to mid-day, Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens’ Association (LOCA), said that the number of immersions carried out at the pond has increased by nearly 200 per cent.

“The total number of idols immersed so far this year is 2,550, which does not include the last day ones (about 300). This is more than a 15 per cent increase from last year’s 2,400 immersions. The artificial pond has helped in bringing out the best in residents.”

2,400

Total number of immersions that took place in the pond last year

2,550

Total number of immersions that have taken place till now this year

You may also like - Mumbai Rains photos: Heavy showers drown city

