Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mosaic artist Chetan Raut has created a colossal compact disk portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Dharamveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maidan in Vikhroli. Made using 75,000 CDs, the portrait is being touted as the world's largest, and will be evaluated for the Guinness title.