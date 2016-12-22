Mumbai: Arun Gawli aide threatens man to withdraw molestation FIR

The recent claims of a Kanjurmarg citizen may bring back fears of gangster Vijay Savle alias Narsale’s heydays. The 62-year-old man informed Kanjurmarg police that Narsale, who was earlier involved in nefarious activities in Thane, threatened him at gun-point and asked him to take back a molestation case registered against his close aide.

Murder threat

According to the complaint filed with the police, on December 18, Narsale barged into the man’s house along with three women identified as Shyama Udgare, Mangala Udgare and Gangai Ganakvar. The gangster pointed a gun at him and asked him to take back a molestation case that he had filed last year. He even punched him in his stomach and threatened to kill him.

Last year, the man had filed a police complaint against a close aide of the gangster for molesting his daughter. At that time, the cops had registered a case against him under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC. Police sources said as the accused is very close to Narsale, the gangster is trying to help him.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer said, “After receiving the complaint regarding the threat, we registered a case against the four people under section 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of IPC. Further investigation is on.”