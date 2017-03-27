Mumbai: Asked to stop using cell phone, men thrash petrol pump staff



A CCTV grab shows one of the employees being beaten up

In another incident that one can attribute to rage, intolerance or simply goondaism, two employees of a petrol pump were brutally beaten up by six unidentified men, after one of them was asked to stop speaking on the cell phone while filling fuel, as it posed a risk to everyone there.

The incident occurred on March 21 at the Car Care Centre petrol pump in Goregaon East, and was captured on the CCTV cameras. A senior of the two has written to the Petrol Dealers' Association, and the Commissioner of Police seeking action.

The incident

Sameer Desai, a supervisor who was admitted to a hospital after the beating, told mid-day, "Around 6:30pm that day, two men on a bike arrived to fill fuel. One of them was talking on a cell phone. Our cashier Santosh Pokle told him to disconnect the phone or move away from the petrol pump, since there was a risk of fire. But the man started abusing Pokle and tried to beat him. I intervened and they told me to wait and watch."

"Sometime around 7pm, they returned with four more men and started beating Santosh and me. I could not work for three days following the incident," he added.

Desai said he called the police, but the assaulters fled by the time they came. He later lodged a complaint at the Vanrai police station.

Police say

A police officer from Vanrai police station said, "Three men are seen in the CCTV footage beating one person. Once they are identified legal action will follow."