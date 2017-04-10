Mumbai: Police force aspirant delegates physical test to porter; gets arrested

22-year-old asks friend to appear for physical exam in his place, at police grounds; Officials at Marol academy smell a rat and probe the pal, who says he was asked to appear as a dummy

With dreams of joining the police force, a 22-yr-old aspirant turned up for the trials at the Marol examination centre but went weak-kneed when he saw the physical parameters set for the test. He decided to delegate the task to a porter, who was in far better shape than himself. His plan would have even succeeded had the officials not asked the candidate a few questions.

On Saturday, Vinod Inglikar, a farmer from Sangli, tried to peddle his friend Ajit Chougule as a dummy candidate in his place to clear the long jump exam and get him a passing grade in the physical examination to enter the force. But their plans went awry after the officials at the Marol police academy grew suspicious of Ajit.

Ajit is also a native of Sangli and works as a luggage carrier at the Sangli railway station. He was asked by his friend Vinod to enter and clear the long jump and 100-metre running tests on his behalf, since he was aware that he could not qualify in the physical examination called as 'maidani pariksha' in the police recruitment tests.



The 22-year-old hired his friend to participate in his place for the long jump and 100-metre running tests. Representational Pic

Have money, will jump

"The dummy candidate was in need of making a quick buck and the original candidate was willing to pay. We are yet to verify how much money was paid to the dummy candidate, who was caught from the Marol police academy's ground on Saturday," said a police officer from Powai police station.

Sources said, while the exam was on, Vinod was waiting outside the ground while Ajit participated on his behalf. After Ajit passed the long jump and running tests, his application form was being checked in his presence.

The officials first asked for Ajit's name, to which he introduced himself as Vinod Inglikar, but while checking his educational qualification, the officials came across a picture of the real Vinod, who was HSC pass, but it did not match with Ajit. He was then detained and questioned by the officials.

Friend spills the beans

Upon being questioned, Ajit said that the original candidate Vinod was waiting outside the ground, after which Vinod was also detained. The two were handed over to the Powai police for further investigation. While conducting the enquiry, the police learned that Ajit had quick running skills and was good in long jumping, something Vinod was aware about, since they're both natives of the same village. Vinod approached Ajit and convinced him to appear on his behalf in the police recruitment.

The officer added, "Both were arrested under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The duo were produced in court on Sunday, which has remanded them in police custody."