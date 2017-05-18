Mumbai: Aspiring cop turns cheater in fear of General Knowledge questions

Fear of general knowledge pushed an aspiring policeman to cop out of the police recruitment exam by sending a dummy candidate to write the paper for him. The police have arrested the wannabe cop, a tutor who posed as the candidate, and the mediator who helped the two forge an ID card.

The accused have been identified as Santosh Lalsingh Chhote (25), Anil Gyaneshwar Bhise (24) and Pralhad Naglat (24). All three hail from Aurangabad district.

Bhise had cleared the physical tests for police recruitment and was supposed to appear for the written exam on Wednesday. But since he was not confident about his general knowledge, his friend, Naglat, introduced him to the tutor, Chhote. A deal was finalised between the three after Chhote agreed to appear for the exam in Bhise’s place.

"Chhote, who is pursuing a Masters in Arts (MA), also teaches at coaching classes for aspiring cops in Aurangabad. Yesterday, Chhote appeared for paper at the exam centre at Our Lady High School in Andheri (East). But the examiner found something fishy about the forged Aadhaar card presented by Chhote. The examiner discovered that the Aadhaar card had been forged. We have booked the three under Sections 465, 468, 471, 419, 420 and 34 of the IPC," said Baburao Mukhedkar, senior inspector, Sahar police.

Cops are yet to learn how much money Chhote charged for the exam.