Mumbai: Aspiring cop uses carrom striker to increase height; gets jailed

27-year-old candidate had stuck carrom striker to his scalp under his hair to raise his height by half a centimetre in order to get the job of a constable. He was caught during height check and put behind bars



Illustration/Uday Mohite

Desperate to land the job of constable, a 27-year-old candidate, half a centimetre short of the basic height requirement, ironically decided to break the law for it. He stuffed a carrom board striker inside a wide bottle cap and stuck it with chewing gum under his hair. Unfortunately for him, he was caught out during the height check on Saturday and is now cooling off in jail.

JCP (administration) Anup Kumar Singh confirmed the development and said the candidate had been disqualified.

Aniket Ravji, from Amaravati, had come to Mumbai to try his luck getting into the Mumbai police force. Ravji had come to the Marol police training centre on Saturday to try out for the post of police constable. The minimum height required for men is 165cm and for women, 155 cm.

While his height was being checked, a constable, Kiran Tayde, felt something hard on his head. When he checked Ravji’s head, he found a plastic bottle cap with the carrom striker.

Tayde informed his seniors and the case was reported to the nearby Powai police station. Ravji was booked under section 417 (cheating) and 420 (dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of IPC.