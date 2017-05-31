Mumbai: Atmaklesh Yatra ends at Raj Bhavan



Thousands of farmers, led by their leader Raju Shetti, during their protest pressing for loan waiver, on Tuesday. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

A 30-member delegation of Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana (SSS) led by its chief and MP Raju Shetti yesterday called on governor C Vidyasagar Rao. Shetti said he has submitted a memorandum for waiving loans of farmers to Rao. The memorandum comprises signatures of 6.5 lakh farmers.

Shetti also said he has opened the doors of a dialogue with the state government, but that nobody has expressed desire to talk and bring a solution to the issue. "We give one month's time to the government to meet our demands of a loan waiver. If it doesn't respond, our agitation will increase. We will call a meeting of our party's working committee and decide whether to remain a part of the government," he said.

Shetti culminated his 'Atmaklesh Yatra' (repentance march) at Raj Bhavan, which he had begun from Pune on May 22.