Mumbai Crime: Aunt killed toddler, found dead in bag, over affair with his dad

Indu Kandu, prime suspect in murder of 2-year-old Vivan, whose body was found in a plastic bag in Malad on Tuesday, was allegedly in a relationship with toddler's father, Sandeep

The victim Vivaan Kandu

On Friday morning, the Malad police arrested Indu Kandu, the aunt of the 2-year-old Vivan, whose body was found in a plastic bag in Kachpada, Malad, on Tuesday. She was the prime suspect in the case as the police discovered a bag similar to the one Vivan's body was found in - both from her husband's workplace - at her house, and then it later came to light that she was allegedly in a relationship with Vivan's father, Sandeep.

Sources said, "Indu was the prime suspect in the matter, but the whole process of killing and dumping the dead body is not possible by a single person, so, the police suspects the role of another person. Indu is now being interrogated to get further information."

Relationship soured

According to police sources, "The two couples did not share a good relationship. Even as Indu was having an extra marital affair with Sandeep and planned to leave her family for him, her husband also had his own property disputes -in Mumbai and their hometown Mau in Uttar Pradesh - with him. Apparently, in the last few months, there were constant quarrels between Indu and Vivan's mother, Soni."

A police official added, "There were 530 phone calls between Sandeep and Indu in the last month. Apparently, he wanted to call off the relationship with Indu because he did not want to abandon Vivan while she was ready to leave her family. Upset at his about face, she threatened to kill the child."