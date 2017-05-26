Mumbai: Auto driver beaten to death for stealing phone; two held



Representational picture

Saki Naka police apprehend two youths for allegedly thrashing a 24-year-old auto rickshaw driver to death for apparently stealing their mobile phone. Police sources say that they even utilised another mobile phone to record his 'confession'.

According to The Times of India, Police received a call that a man was lying injured on Airport bridge on May 23. He was declared dead on arrival at the Rajawadi Hospital, after cops, who reached the spot admitted him.

Amarkumar Gupta, the deceased and the two accused Danish Shakh (22) and Firoz Shaikh (37), were all auto rickshaw drivers. Danish suspected Gupta of stealing his mobile phone worth Rs 7,000 and began arguing with him. He was then taken to a slum in Jari Mari, where they brutally assaulted him and even managed to extract a video confession from him about the phone's theft. After leaving Gupta, the duo went to Mithi River near the Airport bridge, in their search for the phone.

Cops nabbed the duo after Gupta's brother Pankajkumar lodged a complaint with the police. The statements of auto drivers, who witnessed the deceased in the company of the accused was also recorded.

Cops are yet to recover the mobile phone on which the confession was recorded but another phone on which the statement was sent has been found and has been sent to the Kalian Science Laboratory for forensic analysis.