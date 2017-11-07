Mumbai: Auto driver who crushed puppy to death booked by cops

Ram Mandir police have booked a local auto driver for allegedly running a puppy over, on Monday. The incident came to light when a local resident approached the cops about the auto driver who refused to "change course".

Speaking to mid-day, Wazim Khan, the complainant in the case and an animal lover, said, "This is not the first time that this auto driver has caused trouble. The passage in which this incident took place is a narrow one. It's not even a proper road meant for vehicles and it is dotted by huts and residences. Puppies tend to take shelter inside this passage. I had warned this auto driver, in the past about not driving on that street. But, obviously, he did not pay heed to my warning." Wazim said that though he had seen the culprit in the area several times, he did not know about his whereabouts. Post-mortem reports have confirmed that the puppy died on the spot due to injury cause by pressure, which broke its neck and led to its death.



The puppy that was run over allegedly by the auto

Nirali Koradia, an activist with the NGO People for Animals, said, "Such cases where locals torture or kill puppies for their own pleasure or just out of negligence, has become extremely common. It's astounding how people, who obviously suffer from some psychological condition, resort to torturing animals. We also often get cases in which people have killed dogs by throwing acid at them. There's no explanation for this behaviour by humans."



Wazim Khan

Refusing to divulge much information, a senior Ram Mandir police officer said, "We have registered an FIR in the case. We are trying to identify the culprit at the moment. Following proper investigation, we would be able to comment on the case further," he said.