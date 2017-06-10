Mumbai: Baba Siddique claims his hands are clean in SRA scam

former MLA Baba Siddique likely to be summoned soon, after he makes new claims in probe during 10-hour questioning



Baba Siddique. File Pic

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned former MLA Baba Siddique for nearly 10 hours in connection with the alleged Rs 400-crore Bandra west Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scam. During questioning, the Congress leader claimed he is not involved in any scam, but the ED is not buying it. He also made several new claims, that haven't been disclosed yet.

Dozens of questions

Siddiqui was produced before ED officials at their Ballard Pier office at 11 am on Friday. He was allowed to leave only at 8.30 pm, after being subjected to dozens of questions.

A senior ED official said, "He was questioned about suspicious transactions, money flow in some shell companies and documents pertaining to misappropriation done to exploit property rights."



He denied all allegations and claimed his hands are clean. He also made several new claims, which will now be investigated. His statement has been recorded and he would be called again for questioning, the official added.

ED had initiated the probe on Siddique after a money-laundering case was lodged against him and eight others, on the basis of an FIR lodged in 2014, regarding alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a slum.

Builder's statement

On June 3, ED had recorded the statement of Rafiq Qureshi, another accused builder in the case, after the May 31 raids at seven places linked to Siddique.

The FIR was lodged on the instructions of a magistrate court against Siddique and eight others, including Qureshi and Najmuddin Mithi Borwala of Pyramid Developers for their involvement in the alleged irregularities worth hundreds of crores in the project.