Mumbai: Baby's father arrested for abandoning him, filing false complaint

Investigation in the Kandivali missing baby incident has revealed that it was the boy’s father Sahil Bawadia (23), who left him at the Mahim Dargah. The Mahim cops arrested Sahil for abandoning his child and registering a false missing complaint at Kandivali police station.

Senior inspector of Mahim police station Manohar Dhanvde said, “We arrested Sahil under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of IPC.”

The case

After the 12-day-old boy went missing last Saturday, his parents Hina (20) and Sahil had approached the Kandivali police and registered a missing complaint. The cops immediately swung into action to investigate the case. Within 24 hours, the baby was found in an orphanage in Matunga and it was revealed that his parents abandoned him. When cops interrogated Hina, she said that poverty drove them to take the step. She further told police that they were afraid of not being able to look after their son, as they were financially unstable. A police officer from Kandivali police station had said, “Hina told us that they registered a missing complaint as they feared the neighbours would question them about the disappearance of the baby.”