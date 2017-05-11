Mumbai: Bail denied for man who attacked cops with sword

A Wadala resident was denied bail by the Bombay HC, for assaulted a police sub-inspector and a constable with a sword in November 2016. The accused Faiyaz Shaikh, was in the midst of a violent skirmish with three others, when the officers tried to intervene in the fight. He then turned his attention towards them and proceeded to assault both.

According to Hindustan Times, police sub-inspector Sandip Govind Mane, attached to the Wadala T. T. Police Station, who was on patrol duty at the time reached the spot of the conflict and discovered a Shaikh sword in hand trying to attack the others.

Shaikh began assaulting the police officers and fled the scene when passers-by interfered to save the cops. A charge sheet was filed after his arrest a couple of days later. He was charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Hearing his bail plea, Justice AS Gadkari, however, refused to grant him bail on the grounds that Shaikh prevented a public servant from performing his lawful duty and thus refrained from granting him any leniency in the matter.