Mumbai: Bal Thackeray memorial gets BMC nod



Bal Thackeray. File pic/AFP

Ahead of the corporation elections, Shiv Sena-BJP led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has cleared the decks for the memorial of late Sena chief Bal Thackeray at the Mayor Bungalow in Shivaji Park. Yesterday, the civic body’s Improvement Committee passed the proposal to hand over the land to the Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak Nyas (BTRSN) to set up the memorial.

Now the proposal will be sent to the General Body for final approval. Since election code of conduct is in force, the civic body will find it difficult to get the final approval. However, the political parties are confident of getting the nod. Improvement Committee chairman Prakash Gangadhare said, “The code of conduct will not be an issue as the proposal is already processed. We will seek permission from the Election Commission to table the proposal in the General Body meeting and get it cleared.”

Taking note of the impending code of conduct, the Improvement Committee had called an urgent meeting yesterday. According to the proposal 11,000 sq m of the mayor’s bungalow plot at Shivaji Park will be given on lease to BRTSN on a nominal rate of Rs 1 per annum for a period of 30 years.

Recently, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a cabinet meeting cleared a proposal to hand over the land to the trust.