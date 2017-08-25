Mumbai: Bandra court closes theft case against industrialist Jaidev Shroff



Poonam Bhagat coming out of Jaidev Shroff's Pali Hill residence. File pic

The Bandra magistrate court recently accepted the B Summary report (i.e. no case made out against the accused after investigation) filed by the Khar police in a theft case filed by Poonam Bhagat against her husband, industrialist Jaidev Shroff, for allegedly stealing her jewellery worthy around Rs 15 crore.

mid-day had reported that last June she had visited Shroff’s Pali Hill house at 11 am with her daughter and others but had walked out within 15 minutes without taking anything, claiming that her jewellery was missing. After a month of accusing Jaidev of stealing her jewellery, Bhagat had finally managed to get the complaint formalised in July.



Poonam Bhagat and husband Jaidev Shroff

She had gone to the police station the same day to file a complaint, and later, approached the Bandra magistrate court, which ruled in her favour and directed the Khar police to file an FIR against Shroff.

In her complaint, she’d said her rings, necklace, diamond earrings, bracelet, bangles, watches and a few other things were missing from her bedroom and dressing room, with the total worth of all items being more than R15 crore.

The Khar police had filed the complaint under sections 379 (theft) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. After a probe, officers recently filed a B Summary report.

The update was confirmed by a senior Khar officer who didn’t want to be identified. The magistrate has also closed the case.

The update

All the cases are pending before the Supreme Court, which are about her entering Shroff’s house. The SC has suggested settlement for both the parties and asked them to come back with their decision.

