Mumbai: Bandra girl in 32-hour nightmare at Georgia airport

On solo vacation to the Eurasian country, Khushbu Kaushal is sent back home from Tbilisi airport, without a word of explanation



Kalanagar resident Khushbu Kaushal at her residence after landing in Mumbai. Pic/ Rane Ashish

A solo trip turned into a disastrous experience for Kalanagar resident Khushbu Kaushal, 32, who had left for a 15-day solo trip to the Eurasian country of Georgia on June 29. She is back home but with a horror story. The immigration department at Tbilisi airport didn't allow the advertising professional a pass into the country, and offered no explanation about what was wrong with her papers, if at all.

"I went without sleep, food or water for 32 hours," she said, adding that the authorities there sent her back to Mumbai, where she landed on Saturday morning, but not before Air Arabia misplaced her luggage.

Kaushal, who had to cancel all her pre-booked tickets and hotel reservations, said she sent a number of tweets to the Ministry of External Affairs but failed to get a response, while India's Ambassador to the UAE "washed his hands off the whole thing".

Sleepless in Tbilisi

Kaushal said she had chosen Georgia for its quick facility of e-visa. "I landed in Tbilisi on June 29, 6.30 pm their time. They checked my documents -- bank statements, passport, visa, booking details and a letter from my office. They asked me a few questions, we also shared a laugh over something… things were fine. My documents were all in order, so they let me go. But shortly after, an officer approached me and asked me to wait at an unmarked counter, and it was all downhill from there," she said.

She was made to wait at the airport, which didn't have proper facilities of drinking water and food. There was also no Wi-Fi there; so, she took mobile data from another stranded passenger, and sent a series of tweets to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

"I kept requesting the immigration officers to at least provide us with some food and water. But they were extremely rude and just shooed me off. We were allowed to buy something to eat and drink after seven hours. I can't remember when I have been this dehydrated," she recollected.

Sharjah sojourn

In the wee hours of June 30, she was flown to Sharjah, as the city operates flights to Mumbai. Authorities at Tbilisi airport allegedly handed over her passport and other documents directly to the airline, saying she would get them back only after landing in India. At no point in time did things sort out, as after landing in Sharjah, there was more waiting in store for her.

Hungry, tired and sleep-deprived, Kaushal had to shell out 30 dirhams for some shuteye in the business lounge at Sharjah airport, where she landed around 10 am. After a four-hour wait, when she reached the transit desk, she was asked to wait till 3 pm. This went on till 9 pm, with Kaushal none the wiser, as authorities refused to tell her anything — why her immigration clearance didn't go through and when she would be allowed to leave.

"When I spoke to an official at the transit desk at Sharjah airport, I was told that they have sought permission from Mumbai for my return. I was shocked to hear that. I am a resident of India, why on earth do they need permission for that? Then, when I spoke to them again after waiting for hours, they said they were waiting for permission from Tbilisi to allow me back to Georgia. I was furious," she added.

Finally, she boarded her Air Arabia flight to Mumbai at 11.45 pm and landed here early on Saturday.



Khushbu Kaushal, when she was stuck at the airport in Tbilisi, Georgia

Baggage misplaced

Kaushal's ordeal didn't end there, because when it rains, it pours; Air Arabia misplaced her baggage. She had to file a written complaint with the airline. However, she said, she is thankful to the airline for helping her when she was stuck in Sharjah.

"My colleagues contacted some senior officials in Air Arabia, who worked tirelessly on my case with their Sharjah team. Lost baggage is a small price to pay for returning home safe and sound," she added.

An Air Arabia spokesperson said: "While the comfort of our passengers is our highest priority, immigration services at respective countries are out of airlines' jurisdiction. Ms Kaushal was assisted by our staff and booked on the next available flight once Indian immigration clearances were completed. Her luggage was also transferred on the next available flight."

She was informed last night that her bags had been found and would reach her at the earliest.