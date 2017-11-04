Mumbai: Bandra residents fear their building will collapse like Ghatkopar

Just three months after the devastating building collapse in Ghatkopar killed 17, residents of Bandra's Mamta building believe they may be next.

Over the past month, they have struggled - and failed - to get the BMC or the police to stop the unauthorised alterations that have knocked down supporting beams on the ground and first floor. Meanwhile, cracks have already started appearing all over the 40-year-old building.



Vibrations from the heavy machinery have led to fractures in the walls of the 40-year-old Mamta building. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Alarmed by the fissures in the walls, residents of the Waterfield Road building now fear that their home is close to collapsing. They have alleged that this is all because of Harish Gehi, the owner of the ground and first floor, who has been carrying out unauthorised alterations.

The alterations began in October, a month after Gehi leased the space out for commercial purposes. On October 13, days after the work began, Mamta building residents filed a complaint with the BMC and Khar police.

Building weakened

Arif Ali, a resident of the second floor, said, "They are using heavy machinery for work, and we have photos showing how the beams and columns have been damaged." He added, "Our building is very old, and the multiple structural changes have weakened the whole structure. Such massive changes could lead to its collapse."

Residents said the vibrations from the construction have cracked the building walls

Another resident, Arvind Hegde, who had also filed a complaint stated: "Earlier, the high court had ordered that no commercial activities should be carried out in residential buildings. The owner has sought permission for tenantable work, like painting, electricals and flooring, but under that pretext, the occupant is actually carrying out major changes."



Residents said the culprits had broken down supporting beams and columns on the ground and first floor without permission

The residents pointed out that illegal alterations are the most common cause of collapses, including the Siddhi Sai building crash in Ghatkopar (see box).

Stop work notice issued

On October 28, the H-west (Bandra) ward issued a stop work notice to the owner under Section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. "After the complaint, the police detained 15 workers," said Arif.

However, the work still continued and the authorities have done little else since then to stop it. "A stop work notice has been issued, but why is the construction still going on? Are the officials waiting for the building to collapse?" questioned Hegde.

Official speak

Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of the H-west ward, said, "If any illegal work is going on, we will take immediate action. I have directed my officials to inspect the site." A Khar police officer said, "We have received the complaint and are looking into the matter."

The other side

Gehi told mid-day, "I have replied to the stop-work notice sent by BMC, stating that the work is going on as per the approved plan. We will do everything as per the law. We are not making any structural changes to the ground floor. The photographs shown by residents are not from this place. We have legally changed the premises from residential to commercial."

He added that he had carried out a structural audit of the premises, and the area was structurally sound.

Gehi, the owner, and Javed Zaveri, the tenant who rented the space, had also written to the BMC: "There is no illegality in the work. On Friday, a few officials came and demolished the kitchen wall and another 3-foot wall that was constructed for support."