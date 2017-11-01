Mumbai: Bandra's iconic Hawaiian Shack ready to reopen soon

The news of Bandra's landmark nightspot, Hawaiian Shack shutting down in August saddened several regulars and past patrons who spent most of their college years at the property. But here's a chance to binge on affordable booze and good music once more, as they are all set to open again on November 2.



(From left) Sadhna Romy with daughter Sheen and son Shane. Sheen would now be solely running the establishment

The nightspot, which was started by Romy Lalwani in 2003, and run by his wife Sadhna after his demise in 2005, will now solely be run by their daughter Sheen.

Shock to everybody

"When we shut down on August 20, it came as a shock to everybody – from the patrons of Hawaiian Shack to the staff. We got several phone calls, Facebook and Whatsapp messages from people asking why we had closed down, as it was like their second home. We have always been grateful that we were a loved destination and a comfort zone," Sheen told mid-day.

"Most of my staff have been with us for many years and are like family. It was difficult for them to adjust with other establishments post our closing. Hence, we decided to reopen," said Sheen. As for the reason behind her mother taking a step back, Sheen tells us, "My mother feels that she has achieved the mark she had set for herself. She is 58 now and has been involved in the business since the day my dad passed away."

Why they shut shop

Sheen tells us that they decided to shut the place as they felt like they had reached their goal and made their father proud. "Little did I realise how I was affecting my staff and the patrons, who even donated their blood for my father when he was in the hospital. It got me thinking very deeply," she said.

Bandra is notorious for restaurants and bars shutting down due to the high competition and rents. When mid-day asked her if this would be a problem for the Shack too, Sheen said they always ran the place for emotional reasons and not monetary ones, "We are one of the few places that have stood the test of time and held ground for 15 years. Even after closing, the response that we received made me feel that we will rock Bandra and Mumbai again. I am opening it with all confidence."

Old is gold

As of now, there won't be any changes in the decor or the menu (which was revamped earlier this summer) as the owners aim to bring the Shack back to what it was when they shuttered. Most of the original staff that was paid a month's salary when they shut, will be back on the job at the property. Their former bartender, who has worked with them since the day they opened, will now be the general manager.

mid-day questioned Sheen if the high realty rates in the suburb ever tempted them to shut the place, to which she said, "When we shut, plans were to lease out the premises. And as soon as we did, by August 21, we got many offers. But we did not get a chance to consider it as my staff and patrons are more important to me." Sheen's brother Shane Euston, who is a DJ, will be manning the decks on the opening night, which will be open for everyone to attend.

