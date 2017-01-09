Mumbai: Bandra's Royal China restaurant in demolition row



Royal China. File pic/Datta Kumbhar

Royal China, a highly popular restaurant with celebrities in Bandra, is in the midst of a demolition dispute with the BMC. The civic body’s H west ward office had, on Friday, demolished more than half the hotel.

However, according to a report in Times of India, on Sunday, the BMC officials said that the hotel had already started rebuilding the structure, which was demolished for encroachment on the open space.

"The reconstruction was on in full swing when we reached the spot on Sunday despite the matter being in court. When we tried to demolish it again one of our staff was hit using bricks by one of their security guards. We have now gone ahead and registered a case under Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP) at the Bandra police against the owner and occupier of the place. Already they have misrepresented the case in the court following which the demolition was stopped," Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, H-West ward told the paper.

BMC had, on Friday, brought down almost over 50% of the structure, but had to stop demolition after the restaurant managed to obtain a stay from the court.