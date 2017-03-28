Mumbai: Bandra station to get a fancy make-over



Bandra Station

A year ago, the WR and the BMC joined hands with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to revamp Bandra (West) station. Installation of a new rock garden, a fountain and fancy lamp poles outside the station were part of the plan. It was also decided to find a solution to the nuisance created by autorickshaws nearby. But, aside from a few demolitions, not much has been done to give a makeover to this 148-year-old heritage marvel.

WR sources said they have demolished buildings, including residential structures, which would have literally come in the way of redevelopment work, and now it’s for the BMC to take the project forward. A WR official said, "The project was meant to give a makeover to the station and we completed our end of the work. We will hand over the land to the BMC now."

As per the initial plans, auto stands outside the station are to be shifted to its northern and southern ends to lessen the chaos outside the premises. In order to create space for the new stands, WR authorities have demolished Type I Railway Quarters on the south end and the Record Room on the northern end. The WR official said, "The skywalk from Hill Road will also open up near this auto stand."

The WR had also proposed aesthetic changes to the station building, which include polishing the British-era stone structure to its previous glory. A pedestrian plaza near the ticket counter and a seating arrangement with vintage wooden seats and decorative grilles along the concourse were also planned.

Assistant municipal commissioner of H-west (Bandra) ward, Sharad Ughade said, "The project is underway. We have prepared a detailed plan, and work will start soon."