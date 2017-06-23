Mumbai: Bandra-Virar Railway corridor plan to be axed?



Representational Pic

The Bandra-Virar elevated corridor might never see the light of day. The Railways is stuck with deciding between two mega projects -- the Bandra-Virar elevated corridor and extending the Harbour line on the Goregaon-Borivli route. Sources said at a recent meeting, they discussed whether there was a need for the elevated corridor at all if the Harbour line was extended till Borivli.

Earlier this week, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu met top officials from Western Railway, Central Railway and Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC). At present, the MRVC is running trials on the Andheri-Goregaon line that has been laid to extend the Harbour line. This line will help add 32 services to the existing 1,322 services every day.

WR officials said the extension till Borivli will mean catering to another 5 lakh commuters every day. Right now, there is only one train that runs on the CST-Borivli corridor.

Studies show that the corridor could add another 5.51 lakh people daily. Sources said as per calculations, they assume around 26 per cent of suburban commuters would switch to this corridor.