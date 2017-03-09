Mumbai: Bangladesh national gives false address for Aadhaar, gets caught by real addressee

The foreign citizen's visa had expired last year; he provided someone else's address in his Aadhaar application, but was caught by the real addressee who received the card at his home



Arifin Bhuiyan's Aadhaar card with the falsified address

A Bangladeshi national who committed fraud to obtain an Aadhaar card and debit card has found that the cards are stacked against him. After he provided a false address as proof of identity, his lies were caught by the real addressee, who received the new Aadhaar and debit cards at his home.

Salim Bakar, a resident of Chapel Road, Bandra, was confused when he received an Aadhaar card by post on February 18, only to open it and find the card had been issued in the name of another person - Arifin Bhuiyan, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi gym trainer. Salim was disturbed to note that even on the card, it was his address that was listed. Before he could resolve this matter, on February 24, he received another package, this time with a debit card made out to Arifin, once again falsely using his address.



The complainant, Salim Bakar

Salim refused to sign for the card and sent it back to the bank, but not before he noted down Arifin's phone number. He called Arifin, pretending to be a courier man, and told him about the address confusion. Arifin replied that it must be a mistake, as he lives nearby. "I knew this was not a mistake, so I told him to meet me on Tuesday," said Salim.

But he was caught by surprise yet again — the gym trainer came armed with a knuckleduster and began to beat him black and blue when he tried questioning him about the fraud. The scuffle took place at Chapel Road, and local residents called the police.

The Bandra police arrested Arifin and learnt that he is a Bangladeshi national and his visa expired on June 30, 2016. The cops have now initiated an inquiry into how he managed to get Salim's address proof to apply for the Aadhaar card and debit card.

Salim alleged, "It was deliberately done by my apartment builder, Manoj Vishwakarma, with whom I have some dispute." The builder, however, denied any connection with the case. "I have a monetary dispute with Salim, he has not paid the full amount for the flat, for which I am taking him to court. He is trying to defame me with such allegations. I don't know any person by the name of Arifin Bhuiyan," he said.

Arifin has been charged under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of public record), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, along with relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.