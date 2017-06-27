Mumbai: Bank fraud case accused fined Rs 10,000 for their lawyers' absence

While hearing a Rs 10-crore bank fraud case, a special CBI court asked three accused to pay Rs 10,000 as fine, as their lawyers were not present to cross-examine the witness.

The witness had come from Delhi to record his statement.

The trio has to pay Rs 5,000 to the witness, TC Gopala, a Bank of India employee, and the remaining amount to the District Legal Cell Authority.

Last Friday, special public prosecutor Rajendra Mhamane examined the witness. But just before the cross-examination by defence lawyers, the three accused, Nikhil Girish Patt, Damodar Kamat and Himanshu Rajendra Bhatt, filed an application for its adjournment, as their counsels were busy with another case.

The court said the request would be accepted only if they paid the fine. Judge AS Waghwase observed, "Considering the request put forward by the accused, regarding inability of their lawyers to cross-examine the witness, adjournment is granted subject to the cost to be jointly paid by the accused."