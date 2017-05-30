Mumbai: Bappa and Allah find a home in Dharavi

560 households in Shehenshah Compound, 50% of them Muslim, have been squarely challenging communalism since 2001



Ramadan prayers are being offered at this makeshift mosque in Shehenshah Compound in Dharavi

Satyam, Shivam, Sundaram and Sachinam hold out hope of harmonious living in these communally turbulent times. These buildings, which collectively make Shehenshah Compound in Dharavi, have for the last 16 years dedicated two of their grounds to both Hindu and Muslim religious ceremonies.

With Ramadan currently on, one ground has been transformed, with a makeshift but fully functional, air-conditioned masjid so that people of the housing society as well as neighbours can offer prayers. Likewise, in the week leading to Ganesh Chaturthi, the other ground is decked up to welcome Bappa.

"This has been a tradition since 2001," says Ahmed Mobin Sheikh, chairman of Sundaram Society and of Sunni Madrasa Talimul Quran Committee.

Sheikh used to live with his family in the Matunga Labour Camp, but moved to Dharavi after it was demolished in 2001.

According to him, the idea to practise religious harmony materialised when residents (Muslims and Hindus, both) realised the absence of a place to collectively offer prayers during festivals.

"The expense of building the masjid is borne by the committee. And then, from June 10-27, we undertake a donation drive for reimbursement."

The compound houses 560 flats, of which around 300 are Muslim households. The rest belong to members of different communities and religions.