Mumbai: Barefoot killer caught week in Bandra after crime

A killer's penchant for going barefoot helped cops nab him within a week of a murder he had committed in Bandra. The victim was a watchman, Anjani Tiwari, who was found dead on September 2 at a building in Chapel Road in Bandra West.

DCP Zone IX, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, said, "The accused identified as Ramesh Mandodh, 43, was arrested in connection with the murder on Thursday evening."

"During investigations, we came across CCTV footage of a man walking barefoot in the dark. We found out that he was the owner of a utensils shop located opposite the fabric shop where the deceased used to work as a salesman," said a police officer.

The police started enquiring about people who had a habit of going barefoot in the area. A team led by inspector, crime, Sanjeev Bhole launched investigations after monitoring the crime scene. A source said, "When the accused was called in for questioning, he arrived barefoot and during interrogation, confessed to killing Tiwari because he suspected him of being in a relationship with his wife."

Sources said, Mandodh picked up a knife from his shop and also kept sharpening the weapon for about a week before committing the murder. On the day of the murder, he waited for Tiwari to leave for his alternative job as a watchman. As he was passing through Chapel Road, Mandodh approached him from behind in a deserted spot and stabbed him 12 times.

The officer added, "The accused has been arrested following his confession."