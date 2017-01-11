Mumbai: Beggar pelts stones at train, injures woman

The woman was injured at Elphinstone Road station

A vagabond, who lost his leg in a train accident a decade ago, was apprehended by commuters when he was spotted pelting stones at a local train at Elphinstone station. A woman, identified as Tripti Ramchandra Parab, was injured in the incident. She was heading home after work when the mishap took place.

Around 7pm, after Tripti boarded a train from Elphinstone station, an unknown person started pelting stones at it. She got badly injured in the incident. When the train reached Dadar, cops immediately rushed her to Sion Hospital.

The accused, who was later handed over to the GRP by passengers, has been identified as Vijay Gorivale (37). He is a beggar and stays at Wadala.

Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector of Mumbai Central GRP said, “We arrested Vijay with the help of the passengers. He had lost a leg in a train mishap 12 years back, and may be that’s the reason why he keeps throwing stones at running trains.”

A source from the GRP said, “Another commuter Omkar Jadhav (37) was injured in the incident. He was taken to Nair Hospital and released after primary treatment.”