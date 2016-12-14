Mumbai: BEST bus runs over NCC cadet in Dharavi

Though the bus conductor rushed him to Sion Hospital but he died a couple of hours later



Amin Mobin Khan receiving an award

The BEST bus drivers are definitely not earning a good name for the company. Just four days after a bus almost ran over an auto and the driver punched female passengers, a state-level NCC cadet died in a BEST bus accident at Dharavi, on Tuesday. The cadet, identified as Amin Mobin Khan (20), was travelling towards Santacruz from Chembur on his bike, when the accident took place. The bus hit him in front of the Dharavi bus depot. Though the bus conductor immediately rushed him to Sion Hospital, he died after a couple of hours due to severe head injuries. Dharavi police have arrested the driver Dadabhai Laxman Kharat (57), and are investigating the case further.



Mangled remains of the bike that Amin was riding at the time of the accident

Speaking to mid-day, Amin’s father Mobin Khan said, “My son was the only earning member of the family. He used to work with a lungs care clinic in Santacruz at night and studied BSc IT at LS Raheja College in the afternoon. On Monday night he went to Zein Hospital in Chembur with a PDX machine. While he was returning on Tuesday morning, the accident took place.”



Amin’s father Mobin Khan

Amin’s brother Haseeb Mobin Khan said, “The accident happened because of the bus driver’s negligence. My brother died because the doctors did not do their work properly.” “We have registered an FIR against the driver under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of IPC. We are investigating the case further,” said Parmjit Singh Dahiya, DCP, zone 5.

Best of the lot

Amin was among the top three in the NCC Maharashtra cadets. In the year 2015, he got selected for the Republic Day parade at New Delhi. He also took part in the parade held as part of the PM rally on January 27, 2015.

His friend, Ghanshyam Mhadgut told mid-day, “Amin was the best cadet. Though I was his senior, yet I learned a lot of things from him. Three NCC cadets, who had been trained by him, have been selected for the Republic Day parade in Delhi next year.”

According to sources, Amin also used to do parades for the Navy cadet and was planning to be a part of the Indian Navy in future. He had also won several medals and certificates for his work.