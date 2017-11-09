Mumbai: BEST employees land in soup after 'distasteful' video goes viral

A recent viral video has put a 12 employees of the BEST in hot soup. The viral video that showed the employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) enjoying a Dussehra party in their BEST Wadala depot as per reports by Mumbai Mirror.



Representational Image

The public body has chargesheeted 12 employees and is likely to take departmental action against the employes for flouting behavioural and disciplinary norms for the ‘distateful’ video shot on September 29. The clip, incidentally showed male and female employees showering money on each other, which drew the ire of the BEST that is under severe debt.

The video shows a woman employee trying to snatch money from the mouth of another female employee. Also, it shows men and women employees standing with a stack of notes and showering their fellow employees with money as they danced.

Dr Surendrakumar Bagde, General Manager, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking said that they were indeed investigating the matter. A BEST employee said, “We are investigating into the matter and an enquiry has been ordered. Security and vigilance department are looking into the incident. The report will be submitted in two weeks.”

As per the chairman of the BEST committee, the chargesheets have been sent to the 12 employees. Although it does not state what charges are being framed against the employees, it does say that they are being reprimanded for ‘indiscipline’ and ‘bad behaviour’ within the BEST premises.

Incidentally, Marathi actor Madhavi Juvekar is also a part of the employees being sent a chargesheet as she works as an administrative clerk at the BEST’s supply department. As per the actress, the entire furor is akin to making a mountain out of a molehill.

As per a Marathi TV actress, the money was children’s play money and that none of the people in that party had the resources to throw around real notes.

Also view - Photos: 10 unsolved murders in Mumbai



