Mumbai, beware! The mother of all traffic jams awaits you

The civic body will carry out road work at 1,668 spots and repairs at 112 junctions in four phases across the city from next month



Even as October will bring a mammoth number of road repair works, BMC has said traffic won't be affected. Representation pic

Travel safe, or better still, stay home - road works at 1,668 spots and repairs at 112 junctions will be carried out across the city from next month.

Works on MG Road, Dr BA Ambedkar Road, SV Road, NS Phadke Road, Linking Road, LBS Road, Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road and other major ones are likely to be undertaken, besides the ongoing Metro rail construction. Civic officials, however, said motorists won't face a lot of problem as the work will be carried out in phases.

Splitting the work

Currently, the civic body is working on road repairs by dividing the work into four parts - project roads, priority I, priority II and priority III. 'Project roads' is reconstruction and complete repair of the road, and under this category, there are 835 roads measuring 351.64 km. Under 'priority' works, the civic body will resurface the roads using a method called milling and carpeting, which involves scraping the road and then resurfacing and levelling it.

While a majority of roads under priority I were completed before the monsoon, the remaining five will undergo repairs from October. Under priority II, 828 roads will be repaired from next month, and priority III are those that need repair but not urgently; thus, they are currently in the tendering stage.

Final stages

The civic body completed work on 561 roads and at 40 junctions, which had been going on for over a year, before the monsoon; it has planned work on 664 new roads for which tenders will be issued at the earliest. Of these, 394 roads (93.89 km) are in the final tendering stage and fall under priority III. The BMC also plans to take up 59 more junctions for repairs, which too are in the final stage of tendering.

A senior official from the roads department said, "There will be no traffic hassles as road works under priority II won't involve digging of road and reconstruction in totality; it will only be resurfacing. There will be a defect liability period of three years for project works and of two years for the priority I, II, III works."