Mumbai: Bhayander-based vet's wife in soup for dumping six puppies

The wife of a veterinarian based and operating from Bhayander, has been booked by Navghar Police for apparently abandoning six newborn pups in a plastic bag, with the help of her society's watchman outside a temple, after stuffing the animals inside a plastic bag.

According to a report by DNA, Riddhi Vikram Niratle, wife of Veterinary Dr Vikram Niratle, who reside in RNP Park in Bhayander East, took such a decision after her society's residents complained about the nuisance created by the puppies.

The matter came to the attention of animal rights activists, after an eye-witness tipped them off regarding the incident. The puppies were brought back to the society to enable their mother to feed them after Niratle showed the spot where she dumped them, following which a complaint was lodged against her by the activists.

A case has been registered against Niratle and the building's watchman, under sections 119 of the Bombay Police Act and the Environment Protection Act. A fine of upto Rs 2500 will be levied according to Section 119 under Bombay Police Act, or prison upto one month or both, and under 11(1) (a) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, punishment could be fine of more than 50 Rs or jail term for three months or both. The police will send them a notice before taking necessary action.

Riddhi Vikram Niratle's husband Dr Niratle, however denies any wrongdoing on his wife's part saying she "just picked up the puppies and kept them near the local temple after the residents asked her to do so."