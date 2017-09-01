Mumbai: Bhendi Bazar building collapse claims youngest victim

The youngest victim of Bhendi Bazaar crash is a 20-day-old boy; all family members dead except the grandfather



A family member carries the body of the infant retrieved from the debris late last night. Pic/Atul Kamble

A 20-day-old baby is the youngest victim of Thursday's Hussaini Building crash at Pakmodia Street in Bhendi Bazaar. The baby boy's mother, Alifiya Mandsaurwala, who was also killed in the incident, lived in Mazgaon with her husband, and had come to her parents' house for her delivery.

Alifiya's family lived on the second floor of the building. Eight bodies of the Lightwala family members, including three children, were removed from the debris through Thursday.

Also read - Mumbai building collapse: NDRF's trusty sniffer dogs bite the dust

While the bodies of Alifiya, her mother Rashida, brother Murtuza and sister-in-law Sakina were retrieved last night, her brother Ibrahim's body was found earlier in the day. Alifiya's father is the only member to have survived the crash. He is currently being treated at Saifee Hospital.

Also read - Bhendi Bazar building collapse: Opposition slams govt for delaying redevelopment

According to a relative, Mansoor Abbas, a few members of the family had gone for morning namaz in the nearby mosque. "They had returned home an hour before the crash, at around 7.30 am," he said.

Rescue operations ended around noon. YR Jadhav, deputy CFO, Mumbai Fire Brigade confirmed the development. Eight fire engines, one rescue van, along with three teams of the National Disaster Relief Force had been pressed into service.

Also read - Bhendi Bazar building collapse: 26-year-old dies in sleep

At the time of going to press, the death toll had reached 33. The BMC's disaster cell confirmed the toll. The number of injured in the incident stands at 13. Seven firemen were also injured in the incident.

'My brother still missing'



Unawar Ali at the rescue site

While the rescue operations were underway, an anxious teenager was seen sitting in one corner, hoping that his brother would be rescued safely. Unawar Ali, who hails from UP, came to Bhendi Bazaar to look for his brother Babu Ali. Babu was a sweet vendor, and would come every night to sleep at the building.

Related photo story - Photos: 10 Gruesome images of the Bhendi Bazar building collapse



