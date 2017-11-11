Mumbai: Bhojpuri director Shamshad Ahmad Shaikh commits suicide in his flat

Bhojpuri film producer and director Shamshad Ahmad Shaikh committed suicide at his Mira Road flat on Thursday. Police said Shaikh was alone at home at the time of the incident. His wife had gone to her physiotherapy classes.



Shamshad Shaikh

When she returned, she found her husband hanging from the kitchen ceiling. Police sources said as he was going through a lot of tension due to a huge debt burden, it must have forced him to take the extreme step. A police officer said, “An accidental death report has been registered. His body has been sent for post-mortem.”