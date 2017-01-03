Mumbai: Bid to reach home early proves costly for cop

He went to a railway station from a family function to take a train home, but decided to go back to collect his bike and use it instead; and died after he crashed into a divider



Constable Omkar Yerunkar was the only breadwinner of the family. Pic/Shailesh Joshi

A 25-year-old Mumbai cop died in a bid to reach home a bit early after his bike crashed into a divider in the wee hours yesterday. The cop identified as Omkar Yerunkar had joined the police force in 2014 as a constable and was attached with the local arms (LA) unit number IV in Marol. Yerunkar who is survived by his parents and a sister was the only breadwinner, after his mother, who worked as a domestic help had quit her job. Yerunkar was in Dadar for a family get-together and planned to travel by the train while returning from the function. He went to the Matunga railway station, but decided to return to his relative’s house in Dadar, to collect his bike, which he generally parked there each day.

Yerunkar, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Kalyan east, had been posted at Chembur by the LA unit IV for duty. His relatives told the police that he was at their house in Naigaon police camp, Dadar. At about 12:30am, he reached the railway station but after sometime he returned and collected his motorbike. When he reached the Nanashankar Shet Chowk Bridge, Matunga east, he probably tried to avoid a stone but lost his balance and crashed into a divider and sustained major injuries leading to his death, the police said.

“On Sunday he had reached Dadar at around 8:30pm and joined the family function but had to resume duty on Monday morning. He used to keep his bike in Dadar and travel by train. While leaving for home he wanted to go by train but decided to travel by his bike, as he had an early morning reporting time for his duty. But in the wee hours the police informed his family that he had met with a fatal accident. He has a younger sister who had about a month ago got engaged and was to get married in March. His mother had quit her job and used to tell us, ‘Now my son is grown up and has become a police official and I need not work anymore, he will take care of me,’” said a relative of Yerunkar.

Senior Police Inspector BM Kakad of the Matunga police said, “We had received a call regarding the incident. When the officials reached the spot it was found that the injured person had sustained major head injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Sion hospital where he was declared dead. Investigations revealed that he was a police official and was on his way home at the time of the incident.”