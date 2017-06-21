Mumbai: Bike rider bangs head on divider, saved by helmet

A rash taxi driver crashed into him, throwing him into the air near Byculla bridge

Ansari at KEM hospital last night. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mohammed Sanaullah Ansari owes his life to the humble helmet. The 43-year-old resident of Mankhurd had a narrow escape from death after a rash taxi driver threw him onto a road divider near the Byculla bridge last night.

Ansari was returning home on a Scooty with his wife, Afsana Khatun (40), after buying treats for their children from Mohammed Ali Road. As they neared the Byculla bridge, a taxi driver tried to overtake them, but instead lost control over his vehicle and crashed into the Scooty. Ansari was thrown off his vehicle, and landed on a 3-ft-high road divider. The wife, too, fell on the road. The taxi driver sped away.

Ansari’s helmet turned out to be a life-saver. "I banged my head on the divider, but my helmet prevented any damage. I later saw that the helmet had been dented on the outside," he said.

Although drenched in blood, Ansari immediately moved his wife away from the oncoming traffic, flagged down another taxi with the help of two passers-by, and sought treatment at KEM Hospital.

Ansari suffered internal injuries as well as injuries to a leg and a hand, while his wife sustained a head injury and a minor injury on another body part.