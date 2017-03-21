Mumbai: Biker, 2 pillion riders crash into divider in Bandra



Sachin Patil, the rider, being wheeled into Bhabha Hospital

Three youths, all under the age of 25, landed in hospital after the bike they were travelling on, skidded and crashed into a divider near Bandra junction. The rider, Sachin Patil, was left with serious injuries on his head and legs, while the two pillion riders sustained minor injuries.

The youths were rushed to Bhabha Hospital.

The accident happened early on Monday when Patil and his friends were on a joyride towards Bandra West, taking the Bandra-Kurla Complex route. On reaching Bandra junction, near the Reclamation bridge, Patil lost balance and the bike crashed into the nearby road divider. Patil’s head hit the divider with great force and he fainted on the spot while his friends sustained injuries to their hands and legs. The friends rushed Patil to Bhabha Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

"All three are residents of Bail Bazaar in Kurla and were heading for Bandra. All of them were seated on one bike when the accident happened," said a police officer.