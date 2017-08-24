Mumbai: Biker dead after truck hits cars causing major pile-up at JVLR

Speeding truck driver fails to apply breaks at signal and dashes into six vehicles ahead, before fleeing from spot



The truck that lost control on JVLR, Andheri last night. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

A speeding truck that lost control on JVLR in Andheri, last night, rammed into several vehicles ahead of it, causing a major car pile-up and killing a biker. The biker, identified as Pankaj Shantaram Thorat, 30, died during treatment this morning.



The boot of five cars were badly damaged in the incident. All pictures/Pradeep Dhivar

According to eyewitness Kiran Kargutkar, the incident took place around 11.30 pm last night. "The truck first hit Thorat's bike, causing it to skid. The biker came under the car of a vehicle ahead of him. Due to the impact of the truck's knock, that car too throttled ahead, crushing the biker under its wheels, and dashing into other cars," said Kargutkar.

Passers-by rescued Thorat and rushed him to Seven Hills Hospital, where he died this morning.

Around five were vehicles were damaged in the pile-up. Shripat More, who was on his way home in the office car, said, "I was lucky that the truck did not dash the car directly. But, the impact was powerful enough to push us ahead."



Maniram Kumar, who was sitting in the truck, when the accident took place

According to Hanumant Shinde, a police officer at MIDC, all the vehicles were waiting at the signal when the truck, which was coming from Virar, rammed into them. The truck was carrying heaps of sand, and due to the weight, the driver was unable to control the heavy vehicle, when it reached the signal. "We detained one man (Maniram Kumar) who was sitting in the truck, but the driver ran away from the spot. We are looking for him," said Shinde. The truck driver has been identified as Jitendra Kumar.

The police are currently in the process of booking Kumar under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

