Mumbai: Biker dies during rash race in Bandra

A group of bikers racing on Bandra Reclamation road were involved in a fierce collision last night that killed one and injured several others.

According to the police, around 9.30 pm, 10 to 12 bikers were allegedly racing on Bandra Reclamation road, when one of the bikers accidentally rammed into the others. While it is unclear what happened after that, CCTV footage from the spot shows several riders lying on the road immediately after the mishap. The road was strewn with bikes, which caused severe traffic snarls. Passers-by are also seen coming forward to help the injured. One of the bikes also caught fire.

The police said that one of the bikers was killed on the spot. Of the five injured, two are currently critical at Bhabha Hospital. The police are investigating if the group is part of a regular biker gang that races on this stretch. “An accidental death report has been filed. We are investigating the matter. No statements have been recorded yet. We are searching for the biker friend who fled from the spot,” an official from Bandra police station said.