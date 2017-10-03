Possibly in a first, bikers turned the tables on the cops. With usually the police being on motorcyclists' tail, be it for helmetless or drunken riding, last night saw the latter chasing a police jeep to get a constable caught for being drunk on duty.

The 40-year-old, who came to the public's notice for driving the vehicle haphazardly on a busy road, was chased by the bikers from Malad. They managed to nab him in Kandivli East near Saidham Mandir.



Accused constable Ankush Sanap at the wheel

Law's lawlessness

Explaining the incident, police sources said some bikers spotted a jeep of MHB police station driving in a rash and negligent manner. They gave chase to it, managing to stop in Kandivli. And on realising that the policeman at the wheel was drunk, they took photos and recordings on their mobile phones and didn't allow the vehicle to pass till senior officers arrived on the scene.

In one of the videos shot, people can be seen questioning the policeman on his irresponsible behaviour, with the personnel unable to explain himself.

"We demanded that the policeman be arrested; neither did we leave from the spot, nor did we allow the vehicle to pass," said a biker.

Another witness said senior officers from MHB police station reached soon and took the personnel to a nearby civic hospital for tests, on being told that he was drunk. The hospital confirmed it.

"The manner in which the drunk policeman had been driving was very dangerous; anything could have happened. He was so drunk, he couldn't even speak properly," the witness added.

From the department

According to MHB police sources, the arrested constable has been identified as Ankush Sanap, attached to Nagpada police's motor vehicle department.

A driver for the MHB police station, he had been asked to go to the Marol Local Arms Unit to fill petrol in the patrolling van. He was on his way back to the police station when the bikers caught him.

"A case of special LAC has been registered against the accused at the MHB police station under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act with 85(1). A departmental inquiry has been ordered," said senior inspector Ashok Jadhav from MHB police station.

