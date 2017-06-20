Mumbai: Bikers coming from wrong side ram into police officer's car on Sion flyover



While the cop received minor injuries, the bikers were badly hurt in the accident

Unit in-charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Crime Branch, Santosh Bhalekar, met with an accident late on Sunday night, when his car collided with a bike on the Sion flyover. While he received minor injuries in the incident, the bikers, who were coming from the wrong direction, were badly hurt. They are currently undergoing treatment at a Sion hospital. The injured have been identified as Zaid Sayyad (20), who was riding the bike and pillion riders Ashfaq Shamsuddin (21) and Mohammad Siddique (19).





According to police, the incident took place around 2:45am, when Bhalekar was travelling towards Bandra. The bikers, who were travelling towards South Mumbai, drove the vehicle into the officer's Swift Dzire car. Following the incident, the door next to the driver's seat got locked, but Bhalekar somehow managed to get out of it from the other side.

Speaking to mid-day, he said, "After the accident, I immediately called 108 for an ambulance and informed my unit about it. As the boys were bleeding, I asked some of the passersby to take them to Sion Hospital. However, an ambulance arrived within 10 minutes and rushed them to the hospital. Soon after, one of my unit officers reached the spot to take me to Nagpada Police hospital."



Santosh Bhalekar

Zaid's father Yunus Sayyad told mid-day, "My son was going for some shopping to South Mumbai when the incident took place. He has suffered a fracture in one of his legs."

When contacted, senior inspector of Sion police station, Mrudula Lad said, "A case has been registered against the biker under sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of IPC. Further investigation in the matter is on."